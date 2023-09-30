The fever for electric cars is at full capacity in 2023 and the proximity of Christmas makes many think about convenient options like the Chang Li S1 Propopularized in Mexico as ‘the cheapest car in the world’, but is it really worth buying one?

Today we will list advantages and disadvantages of importing a Chang Li S1 Pro electric car, the Chinese car that many people began to manage due to its factory price of just 20 thousand pesos.

Sounds great, doesn’t it? Let’s see if the vehicle is really worth buying if you live in Mexico or other places in Latin America. The truth is that it is not really that convenient considering the customs costs.

Pros and cons of the Chang Li S1 Pro

In Mexico, a debate has arisen about the possibility of importing the so-called ‘cheapest car in the world’ to its territory, with a surprisingly low price of just 20 thousand pesos in national currency.

However, before taking a step in that direction, It is essential to carefully consider the advantages and disadvantages that this vehicle, known as Chang Li S1 Propresents.

Disadvantages of the Chang Li S1 Pro in Mexico:

Lack of Mexican safety standards: One of the most significant disadvantages of the Chang Li S1 Pro is its lack of compliance with the safety standards established in Mexico.

The vehicle lacks essential security features such as airbags, electronic stability control, ABS brakes, anchors for child restraint systems, tire pressure monitoring and a seat belt reminder system.

This absence of key elements could compromise the safety of the occupants in the event of an accident.

Non-compliance with NOM-195: NOM-195 is a mandatory regulation for all vehicles new ones that are marketed in Mexico, both those manufactured locally and those imported.

Given the the Chang Li S1 Pro does not meet these standards security, it would not be eligible to circulate on Mexican roads, which would limit its usefulness and legality in the country.

Limited speed and basic mechanics: The Chang Li S1 Pro has a maximum speed of just 35 km/h and very basic mechanics.

This makes it an impractical option for Mexican expressways and highways, where average speeds are usually much higher. Its road performance could be considered dangerous.

Lack of after-sales support: The manufacturing company, Changzhou Xili Car Industry, does not have dealerships in Mexico.

This means that owners of the Chang Li S1 Pro would have difficulty finding spare parts, performing maintenance services, and validating their warranties. This lack of after-sales support could lead to additional costs and complications for owners.