From: Karolin Schäfer, Moritz Bletzinger

“Non-bathing” is the new trend: less showering for better skin and protection of the environment. A self-experiment shows surprising results.

Kassel – For many people, the daily shower is an absolute must. However, there are also people who shower only once or twice a week or even less frequently. This is exactly what the “non-bathing” trend propagates: forgoing daily showering for health or ecological reasons. The assumption behind it: You not only save water, but also improve the complexion of the skin. But is that really the case?

Shower once a week: for better skin and less dryness?

In a report by Bavarian Radio reporter Ariane Alter dared to experiment on herself. She was only allowed to shower once a week. Deodorant was also forbidden. The reporter was only allowed to clean certain body areas such as armpits and feet more often with a washcloth.

After two weeks, a doctor noticed that the complexion had improved. In addition, the skin had a higher moisture content than before the self-experiment. Nobody around her noticed from her smell that the reporter had only showered once during this time. So should we all only shower once a week?

Am I showering too often? The skin’s protective acid mantle can be damaged

It seems that showering too often is not particularly healthy for the skin. The dermatologist Stefanie Derendorf recommended showering less, especially in winter, and using moisturizing soaps instead. Hot and too much water could attack the acid mantle of the skin. And the The condition of the skin reveals a lot about our healthespecially on the face.

The consumer magazine Eco test also advises not to shower every day. From a dermatological point of view, two showers a week are sufficient. The water should be lukewarm and not hot. But you should wash off old sweat regularly. Eco test recommends cleaning three parts of the body more frequently with water, a washcloth and mild soap: face, armpits and private parts (with water only).

Shower every seven days?

According to Öko-Test, if the skin is healthy and mild care products are used, there is nothing wrong with taking a shower every day. The ideal shower time is seven to ten minutes. You don’t always have to lather your entire body. Only body areas such as feet and armpits should be cleaned with shower gel. For the rest, lukewarm water is enough.

The non-bathing trend has also taken root in the world of celebrities. Celebrities like Jake Gyllenhaal, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have publicly admitted to showering less frequently. A lot of water can be saved in the bathroom, one Invention from Switzerland could revolutionize toilet flushing and contribute a lot to it. (cheese)

