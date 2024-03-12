The Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa has confirmed that it is sufficient for a Muslim to make the intention once to fast the entire month of Ramadan, pointing out that despite this, it is desirable to renew the intention to fast every night.

The Council stated that if fasting is interrupted during Ramadan for reasons such as breaking the fast due to travel, illness, or a woman’s legal excuse, then the fasting person must renew the intention for the remainder of Ramadan on the night before he returns to fasting.