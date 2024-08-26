Mexico City.- With a post on social media, Liam and Noel Gallagher hinted that they will reunite to reform Oasis, after the band dissolved due to arguments between the two brothers in 2009.

This Sunday, the duo appeared on their respective X accounts, where each posted an animation with the date of August 27 of this year. Both shared the same content, sparking more rumors of their reunion following reports in the British press that claimed their return.

As well as the date, the animation features the 8am time slot, which could be the time when Liam and Noel’s apparent project is announced. Speculation of the band’s comeback began this weekend following reports from outlets such as the Daily Mail, which reported that the brothers had agreed to a £50m deal to reform the group and go on a world tour.

The possibility of a reunion gained even more strength when Liam dedicated the song “Half The World Away” to his brother Noel during his participation in a festival this Sunday.

On the other hand, the newspaper The Sun revealed that a source informed them that the brothers decided to take the next step after a series of phone calls, in which they reaffirmed that they will not be best friends, but they are committed to their fans to bring back Oasis and help Noel with his 20 million pound divorce. “Noel and Liam will never be best friends, but they want to bring Oasis back for the fans. They are not getting any younger and the demand is huge. They decided it was now or never. Noel was adamant for a long time, but finally gave in and agreed to return. He spoke to Liam on the phone and they are on the same page. They know that this reunion will go down in music history,” said the source. This would be the first time that the brothers meet after their differences. In April of this year, Oasis received their first Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination, which had sparked the possibility of a reunion, however, Liam appeared on X to rule out the meeting. “Fuck the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, it’s full of BUMBACLARTS,” he wrote.