Today, enjoying a video game is something that can be done anywhere. The limitations of traditional hardware are gone. Platforms like the Steam Deck allow us to take our huge digital libraries with us wherever we go, while services like xCloud give us access to a gigantic list of titles with just an internet connection. In this way, more and more companies are taking on the task of bringing their experiences to as many people as possible, even if users don’t have a computer to run these titles. This is the case of GeForce Now from NVIDIAwhich has finally arrived in Mexico, and here I tell you if it is worth it or not.

Cloud gaming isn’t a new concept. Microsoft and Sony offer it through xCloud and PlayStation Plus Premium, while Google tried it with Stadia, and Amazon’s Luna is still around for some strange reason. What makes NVIDIA different in this regard is that GeForce Now doesn’t give you access to a massive library of games that you can play anywhere as long as you have an internet connection; instead, you pay to use a PC with a next-gen RTX to enjoy your library in the best way possible. This means you can enjoy a huge list of titles in the best way possible without spending a single cent on high-end hardware.

The catch, and the important thing here, is that you have to pay for the games. A GeForce Now subscription only gives you access to one PC; the rest has to come out of your own pocket. NVIDIA’s service connects to platforms like Xbox Game Pass, Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store, and Steam. This means that GeForce Now will log into your accounts, run your titles on a high-end PC, and then stream them to your PC or mobile device. All of this without using a single resource on your device, as long as you have a good internet connection.

That’s the key here. Since this is a cloud service, your internet connection will completely determine the experience you’ll have. While the games will be running on a PC with an RTX 4080, if your connection is crappy, then be prepared for multiple resolution, frame rate, and input lag issues. In my case, I have a basic Infinitum plan, and I used GeForce Now without any Ethernet connection. While my experience wasn’t perfect, 90% of the time it was flawless. All of the important aspects I mentioned above worked flawlessly, and in the case where they weren’t optimal, these glitches only lasted a couple of seconds, and everything was quickly back to normal.

Within each game, you have the opportunity to tweak every aspect of the visual and graphical quality. Considering we’re talking about an RTX 4080, you don’t have to worry about changing certain elements to get the best possible balance. In my case, poor titles like Control, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II and DOOM Eternal at the highest visual quality, and I didn’t experience a single hardware-related glitch, just hiccups caused by internet quality. Another important aspect to consider is controller responsiveness. GeForce Now supports Xbox, DualShock 4, and DualSense controllers, and the best part is that each one connects automatically, so you don’t need to configure this beforehand.

To check how good the control response was, I tried Dead Cells And to my surprise, I didn’t notice a single input lag when everything was working properly. Every action was performed instantly, and it felt like I was running the game as if it were something already installed on my PC. It’s amazing how well games run on GeForce Now, both technically and visually. It’s a great option for anyone who wants to have the best possible experiences without spending thousands of pesos on specific hardware. This also means portability, since the service is available on mobile devices and anything that can run Windows. In some cases there are necessary apps, but in general you can access all the benefits that NVIDIA has, directly from most web browsers, such as Google Chrome and Safari, without the need for something external that consumes the resources of your PC. The only detail that is annoying, is that every time you start a game, you need to enter your email and password linked to the corresponding account, which is annoying.

Last but not least, we have to talk about subscription prices. To start, a basic monthly subscription, which includes a simple, ad-supported package, is completely free, so you can try out this service without any commitment. Then, there’s the Priority membership, which costs $149 pesos per month, and gives you access to premium servers, 60fps, and 1080p resolution. Finally, there’s the Ultimate option for $299 pesos per month, which lets you rent a PC with an RTX 4080, up to 4K resolution, and 240fps.

Now, the question arises: who is GeForce Now for? As I mentioned, the service is basically a hardware rental. You pay up to $299 per month for the best package, which lets you use a PC with an RTX 4080, and you only get access to this platform, which will depend a lot on your internet, but this is usually not a problem with Infinitum’s basic package. You don’t get any games, and while there is a list of free-to-play titles available, you have to use your library. By connecting to Steam or Xbox Game Pass, you’ll have a large library at your disposal, but it’s important to mention that not all experiences are compatible, at least for the moment. Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cutfor example, which I have on Steam, is not available on GeForce Now.

While NVIDIA is constantly expanding its library of supported games, you may have to wait a while before a certain experience you want to play at its best becomes available. Fortunately, there is a good selection right now. Titles like Resident Evil Village, Cyberpunk 2077, Diablo IV, Starfield and more are just a click away. If you have a large library of titles and don’t have the hardware to run them effectively, then this may sound like a pretty attractive offer. However, it’s important to note that for the premium package, which gives you access to the RTX 4080, you’ll have to pay $3,000 per year, which may not be a deal breaker for some, but could be a barrier for others.