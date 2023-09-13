Almost 21 years have passed since the American boy band NSYNC They said goodbye to the stage as a group. Although some of its members tried to maintain careers as soloists, few managed to remain active for a time. Despite this, the phenomenon that this pop band represented in the music industry in the 90’s has kept its audience waiting for a while. reunion or return.

In this sense, the celebration of the awards MTV Video Music Awards 2023 (MTV VMAs) has generated a ray of hope for NSYNC fans who are speculating that the awards ceremony could host the return of the group made up of Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick.

Through social networks fans of the North American boy band have begun to spread alleged evidence who in their opinion would guarantee that the MTV VMAs 2023 would have the stellar NSYNC return Tuesday night September 12 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, United States. The ceremony will be broadcast on the MTV channel and will feature performances by Peso Pluma, Shakira, Olivia Rodrigo, Diddy and more.

Why are fans saying NSYNC will perform at the 2023 MTV VMAs?

Various followers of the group behind hits like ‘Bye Bye Bye’, ‘Yo te voy a amar’ and ‘It’s Gonna Be Me’ have begun to publish Photographs with the different NSYNC members that have been captured in restaurants and areas near where the awards ceremony will be held. MTV VMAs.

In addition to the snapshots published by fans of the group, led by Justin Timberlake, it should be remembered that they had their last presentation special in the MTV Video Music Awards 2013 when they came to receive the MTV VMA Video Vanguard Performance award for Justin. Since then, exactly 10 years have passed, a very coincidental figure.

Media outlets such as TMZ maintain articles based on the various publications made by social media users who have been able to photograph the singers of the aforementioned boy band in New York.

Fans gather evidence that NSYNC will return at the 2023 MTV VMAs/ Photo: Instagram NSYNC.

“Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass were photographed in and around New York over the past 48 hours: JT arrived at the US Open, Joey was seen roaming the streets/posing with fans, and Lance was photographed having drinks in Manhattan… JC Chasez was photographed traveling on a private jet, via a post recent from his manager on social media… The only person who has not yet received a photo in public is Chris Kirkpatrick,” TMZ mentions about the quintet that has had some collaborations and occasional appearances, but still without a reunion-return as such.

It should also be remembered that Backstreet Boys, another group contemporary to NSYCC, has already reunited and has been on tour recently. All this gives rise to fans of the group led by Timberlake also hoping that in September 2023 the return of the famous quintet from the 90’s will be achieved.

