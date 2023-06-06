To death and taxes as the only vital certainties there are those who until a few days ago added vacations. Last Thursday they wondered on the Iker Jiménez program if the perfidious Pedro Sánchez had not chosen the date of the elections to catch the absent television presenters and thus neutralize his ability to influence. Checkmate, Pablo Motos. Is nobody going to think about the two months of vacation for opinion leaders? poor.

There have been severe falls of the cherry with this cut of Horizon. “They don’t even hide it anymore!” Many complained. As if the ruthless vocation of influencing public opinion were only the heritage of those who do not think like one. The indoctrination, like hell, is always the others. Their own is well-intentioned persuasion.

Ana Rosa has already confirmed that she is staying. Checkmate, Pedro Sanchez. Its less than half a million viewers, captive and unarmed. “430 little hearts”, which Noemí Argüelles used to say in Paquita Salas of his followers. “430 people who are ‘What does it say? Ooooh, we’re going to do it! Much power”.

The open war between the Government and many media outlets pays off more to the media than to the Government. Targeting opposing journalists is not only morally questionable, it is also useless. Los Ana Rosa, Pablo Motos, Vicente Vallés… they model their public, yes, but first they represent it. And for many they end up being more family than their own.

“If they had worked to limit the media dominance of the right and extreme right and not be afraid of them saying ‘Wow, the Bolivarians are going to control television!’…”, Pablo Iglesias lamented in SER. How to end the critics? Limiting them from the Executive! “followers it can be without any kind of degree”, added Noemí Argüelles. Tertullian too.

