Based on what was reported by the Japanese newspaper Nikkei, Nintendo would be in talks with various suppliers to handle the production of one next generation consoleswhich becomes the new flagship platform after Nintendo Switch.

This is news that we believe will not surprise anyone deeply, given that the current console of the Kyoto house is close to its sixth birthday. As successful as it is and as much as there are still several first party games already announced and others that deserve to return to the scene in the current generation, the Switch certainly cannot go on forever.

We clearly have no official confirmation regarding Nintendo’s plans, but the president Shuntaro Furukawa he said that the company always intends to provide a product that is different from others.

Switch is a great console – what lesson did it teach?

What kind of console could Nintendo then propose? Impossible to say precisely now and each idea can be as good as the other. There are some though Switch features that the new platform should maintain.

First of all, the hybrid nature. Nintendo will have precise data on this and will know if Switch is appreciated more as a portable console or as a fixed console, but from our point of view neither format is superior to the other. Portable consoles are always very popular, as demonstrated by the success of Steam Deck, so the idea of ​​​​moving to a completely fixed platform seems absurd to us, but at the same time alienating that segment of the public who wants to enjoy their games on a TV it seems unwise to us.

The second feature it should keep is the use of cartridges, for a simple reason: the Nintendo Switch catalog could do a lot of good for the new console in the first few years. We are well aware that Nintendo is not in too much of a hurry to propose new chapters for its sagas, as demonstrated by Mario Kart, whose last chapter was technically made for Wii U. It would not surprise us if various other sagas recently arrived on Switch took years to arrive on a new console. Having access to the entire physical catalog, but also digital, let’s add, of the Switch seems like an obligation, also because it would make the transition to the new console much easier for most Nintendo players who have bought dozens of games on the Switch.

The last feature is the ratio hardware quality/price. Switch has taught (again) that having better hardware than the competition is not necessary to be successful. However, having hardware that is not of the latest generation gives an advantage: it allows you to offer consoles that do not cost very high figures. Coming to market with a next-gen console that costs a little less than a PS5 or Xbox Series X would help a lot. In this sense, and also returning to the first point, as done with Switch, Nintendo could offer multiple versions of the console, a single low-cost portable and a higher-priced hybrid.

Obviously these three features should only be basic elements of the console. A new idea would be fundamentalwhich distinguishes the new console from the Switch, especially if the hybrid nature will be part of the package, otherwise it would be “just” a Nintendo Switch 2 with more powerful hardware.

What do you think instead? Do you believe that a new console should be an evolution of Switch or would it be better to completely change the hardware model and price range?

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.