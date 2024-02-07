Although the thoughts of the press and enthusiasts are all aimed at Nintendo Switch 2, the old console still continues to grind out really excellent sales numbers and offer great satisfaction to players with high-level titles. What do we deduce? First: Nintendo Switch is clear proof that hardware power is not a determining factor to create a large console. Second: he will probably continue to reiterate this concept for many more years flanked by the next console.

On this last point, president Shuntaro Furukawa was clear: Nintendo Switch will continue to receive many games in the next fiscal year (and we already know some), regardless of the debut of the next console, now taken for granted by many in the second half of 2024, and which will remain the “main business” of the Kyoto company in the near future.

After all, the latest numbers speak for themselves. With nearly 140 million units sold, the Nintendo Switch is currently the the best-selling console in Japan and third globally, after PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS which gravitate around 155 million units. Of these, 6.9 million units were sold in the last quarter of 2023 alone and in the same period a certain Super Mario Bros. Wonder was released, a blockbuster with almost 12 million copies sold so far.

I don't know about you, but in place of the high poppies of Nintendo I would absolutely not be in a hurry to retire the console. In short, it is plausible that Nintendo Switch will follow the same trend as PS4 and Xbox One (which upon closer inspection will also be supported in their eleventh year of life), alongside the new generation console for several years, perhaps taking advantage of a significant price cut to become an attractive access point to the extraordinary catalog of exclusives of the great N.