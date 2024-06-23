Nintendo Switch Is he ready to retire? Nope, the last one Nintendo Direct aired this week proved quite the opposite, with lots of first and third party gamessome completely unexpected, which as per tradition the Japanese company has summarized in an official image, which you can find in the post below.
The infographic collects all the games presented during the event and arriving in the coming months and in 2025 on Nintendo Switch. Among these there are titles already presented previously such as Luigi’s Mansion 2 (June 27) and Metroid Prime 4 Beyond (2025) and others completely unreleased, such as The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (September 26), the first chapter of the series with Zelda as the absolute protagonist, the party game for the whole family Super Mario Party Jamoboree (October 17) and Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (January 16, 2025).
Can Nintendo Switch 2 take it easy?
Many expected the Nintendo Direct that aired this week to be less spicy than usual. Moreover, barring unforeseen circumstances, Nintendo Switch 2 will arrive in stores next year and consequently a calmer and less paced last year was expected in terms of releases for the current console.
Well, with hindsight we know that just the opposite will happen, given that the number of first and third-party games arriving in the next few months does not exactly seem like that of a console close to retirement, in fact quite the opposite. If you missed the live event, we suggest you read our summary with all the games announced in the June Direct.
