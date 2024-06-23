Nintendo Switch Is he ready to retire? Nope, the last one Nintendo Direct aired this week proved quite the opposite, with lots of first and third party gamessome completely unexpected, which as per tradition the Japanese company has summarized in an official image, which you can find in the post below.

The infographic collects all the games presented during the event and arriving in the coming months and in 2025 on Nintendo Switch. Among these there are titles already presented previously such as Luigi’s Mansion 2 (June 27) and Metroid Prime 4 Beyond (2025) and others completely unreleased, such as The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (September 26), the first chapter of the series with Zelda as the absolute protagonist, the party game for the whole family Super Mario Party Jamoboree (October 17) and Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (January 16, 2025).