This week the Nintendo meeting was held with its investors, this in order to publicize the projects they have planned for the coming years. Within the meeting, interesting comments have been made, such as knowing that they are verifying the way moving on to the next generation of consoles. However, a doubt that was also going to arise is about the cinematographic part that is quite new for them, and the issue is what the already confirmed movie of the universe will be like. Zelda.

And we cannot forget that a few days ago it was stated that they are in collaboration with sony to shape the project, which to the fortune of some and the disappointment of others, will be an adaptation that brings the adventures of these characters to live action format. Since that moment, nothing more has been said about the subject, only that it could arrive in the coming years, not to mention that it will be in 2024 or 2025and fans have had several questions about it.

During the meeting, one of the investors wanted to know if the film will be based on an existing game of The Legend of Zelda or if it will be a completely new story. Given this, the president has apologized to the audience, but there is nothing to talk about this film at the moment. Mentioning that they should expect more news in the future.

Here is his comment:

We can't discuss the release date or content of the movie today, so expect more updates.

With this in mind, it is possible that the project is only in the early stages, since they would be looking for possible writers for the script; At the moment we only have the producer and the director, who have already worked on well-known works of sony. So, it is very likely that we will not know more about the film until a special direct is confirmed, just as happened with the animated adaptation of Super Mario Bros.

Via: Gonintendo

Editor's note: All of this means that they have nothing in the pipeline for now, but it was to be expected, it also happened with Mario's film. The truth is that fans do not have the greatest urgency to see the film, so we can wait a little longer for them to show us the first trailer.