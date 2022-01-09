With all the rumors regarding the infamous Switch Pro, especially after the discussed release of the Switch OLED model last year, few have thought about the scenario concerning the true next-gen of Nintendo hardware.

In recent years, the Nintendo Switch has been featured on more than one occasion as being in the central phase of its life cycle, suggesting that there are many more years to thrive.

But, like everything, everything that has a beginning also has an end, and inexorably even the Nintendo Switch will have to give way to a next generation console. What will the future of Nintendo look like and when can we expect the arrival of a new system?

Well, according to Piers Harding-Rolls of Ampere Analysis, a next-gen Nintendo console it could be launched towards the end of 2024, which is seven years after the launch of the Switch. Talking with GamesIndustry.biz, Harding-Rolls further said that he doesn’t expect a Switch Pro to arrive this year and he might even don’t even exist. Finally, according to his analysis, Switch sales will begin to show a slight decline this year.

I currently expect the performance of the console market year-on-year to be pretty stable in 2022, as Switch sales drop and we get out of what have been a great couple of years for console gaming. Despite this decline, the Nintendo Switch family of devices will once again be among the best-selling consoles in 2022 with around 21 million copies, thanks also to the release of Switch OLED. I’m not expecting a Switch Pro in 2022. We are predicting a next-generation Nintendo console will arrive by the end of 2024, so I’m not at all convinced we’ll see a Pro model.

In the same summary of the analysts’ predictions, it was stated that a new game in the series Mario Kart would be “in active development”And could be shown this year.