‘At the bottom there is room’ returned to Peruvian television with its ninth season, but many of its original characters did not. In this regard, fans hope to see them again at some point in the famous América TV series. For this reason, any interaction between the actors and actresses on fiction leads us to think about a possible spoiler for their return. Such is the case of Andrew Wiesewho played Nicolas de las Casas and, recently, he published a photo with ‘Rulito’ Pinasco (Bruno Picasso) with the description “My ‘nono’ forever.”

This post excited his followers, who began to comment on the publication that they want to see him back on ‘AFHS’. In this note, we tell you what happened to his character and if it is possible for him to return to the series.

Andrés Wiese thrilled fans of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' with a photo with 'Rulito' Pinasco. Photo: Instagram screenshot

Will Nicolás return to ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Although many fans of ‘There is room at the bottom’ they want to see again Andrew Wiese like Nicolás in the series, for the moment, This has not been confirmed by the production or the actor.. However, anything is possible, just as Marcelo Oxenford, who was Mariano Pendeivis, has returned and now has a new character: Luigi Corleone.

On the other hand, the return of Nicolás would also imply that of Grace, a character with whom he married and is about to have another child, as confirmed in the series. However, the actors who play them had problems off-screen, so their return to ‘AFHS’ together would be unlikely.

What happened to Nicolás in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

In season 8 of ‘At the bottom there is room’, Nicolás and Grace remarried and went to live abroad with their daughter, Nelly Francesca. Furthermore, recently, it was revealed that they are living in Canada and are still together, in fact, they are going to have another child. That was cause for celebration for the Gonzales and Francesca Maldini.