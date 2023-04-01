“Secret invasion” revealed new images that anticipate a little more of what we will see this 2023 in Marvel. The Disney+ series starring Emilia Clarke and Samuel L Jackson sparked fan theories with a photograph in which Nick Fury appears very close to another man. To many, this suggests that the former head of the Avengers at SHIELD might be gay. What else can be seen in the photographs and what did the users on the networks say?

Nick Fury, new LGTBIQ+ character in Marvel?

The new images were presented by Vanity Fair, which with an exclusive look at “Secret invasion” unleashed the comments of fans in networks for the photograph of Nick Fury with a mysterious man.

Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) and Ben Mendelsohn (Talos) in “Secret Invasion.” Photo: Vanity Fair

“All good, but like something doesn’t add up, right?”commented one of the users. As expected, the memes did not take long to become present, as fans responded with various edited images of the LGTBIQ+ flag.

Actually, this character is Talos the Indomitable, one of the Skrulls that will appear in the series. This will be played by Ben Mendelsohn, who in turn will play the father of Abigail Brand (Emilia Clarke).

When does “Secret Invasion” premiere on Disney+?

“Secret invasion”another of Marvel’s great premieres for this 2023, will arrive at Disney + next June 21 and will continue the events of “Captain Marvel,” among other MCU movie post-credit scenes.

The story will star Samuel L. Jackson in the role of Nick Fury. It will also feature Emilia Clarke as Abigail Brand in what will be her introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.