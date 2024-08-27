During the last days of the transfer market Europe, what looked like it was going to be a bombshell went off: Neymar has reportedly offered himself to Barcelona in Spain and was willing to significantly lower his salary to return to the place where he had shined, they explained in Brazil.

According to the criteria of

According to Globe Sport, the own Neymar would have contacted the Coach Hansi Flick to evaluate the possibility of returning to Spain, but Spanish media reported that the German coach automatically ruled out his arrival.

Neymar Jr. Photo:Instagram @neymarjr Share

Neymar denies a return to Barcelona

The market rumor took a 180 degree turn in the last hours, when the same Neymar He came out to explain that it was all fake news and that he was very comfortable playing in the Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia.

Through his X account (formerly Twitter), the Brazilian star made it clear that what was said in his native country was a “lie,” and that his future was in the Middle East, where he hopes to return to the playing fields soon.

“In addition to being a LIE, this article is a tremendous lack of respect towards the athlete and his club, Al-Hilal. Neymar Jr. has a contract with the Saudi club, is happy in Riyadh and will soon return to the pitch to delight fans around the world,” said the Brazilian.

Getting out of injury

The 32-year-old’s mind is focused solely on his recovery after being out of action for a year due to a meniscus injury and ligament tear that he suffered in the play-off match between Brazil and Uruguay.

Although the exact date of the return of Neymar On the pitch, it is possible that in the coming weeks he will have minutes again with Al Hilal, since he is in the final phase of recovery and is already training intensively.

Brazilian Neymar is one of the football stars who has left for Saudi Arabia. Photo:Getty Images Share

SPORTS