The Brazilian footballer Neymar It is news this Thursday, January 18, in world football due to a press version that talks about an alleged breach of contract with Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia.

From the Arab press itself, the version came out that the club had decided to cut ties with the Brazilian star, who is off the field due to his serious knee injury, from which he is recovering.

Press outlets around the world have echoed this information, sparking immediate reports about possible new destinations for the footballer. However, the reality seems to be different.

Neymar is not leaving

What has been known in the last few hours is that the club released Neymar but for this season's dispute, given his long recovery.

It happens that the team has a full quota of foreign players and needed to open a quota for the arrival of Renan Lodi, player signed for 23 million euros from Olympique de Marseille.

Selling a player was not among the possibilities of the Al-Hilalwhich had already studied the maneuver of releasing Neymar, who will be registered to play next season, once he has recovered from his injury.

Journalist Fabrizio Romanoan expert in international transfers, clarified the issue:

“Al Hilal has NOT terminated Neymar Jr.'s contract. Sources deny the reports and call them “fake news.” Al Hilal will barely leave room in the squad for Renan Lodi as a foreign player since Neymar is injured and will not return. play this season…then he will return to the team.”

