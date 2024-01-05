It is well known that Marvel Studios is currently working on Daredevil: Born Againa series of the unique blind superhero that indicates his full foray into MCUthis after we have seen it have its semi-official presentation in Spider-Man: No Way Home and also in She-Hulk. However, fans have a question that they have not resolved to this point, and that is whether the events that occurred in the first series that appeared in Netflix.

Through an interview, Brad Winderbaumthe director of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, has spoken about this topic that he has never spoken about before. Netflix either Marvel Studios in their main division, stating that they are being cautious in how they are putting the character Charlie Cox within the timeline. Vaguely leaving the fact that his adventures in the previous series are canonical, implying that some things do enter but others have been left out.

This is the synopsis of the program:

Daredevil revolves around Matt Murdock, a lawyer by day and superhero by night. Despite being blind, he possesses incredibly developed hearing, sense of smell, strength and agility. Without rest, Matt Murdoch will walk the streets of Hell's Kitchen, in New York, hunting all kinds of criminals that he cannot punish in court. The dramatic series, with adventures and lots of action, is based on the Marvel comic of the same name. The screenwriter, showrunner, executive producer and director of the superhero series is Drew Goddard, also in charge of the script for 'The Cabin in the Woods' and 'World War Z'. It is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios.

It is worth mentioning that the director of this part of the company is confident that some previous aspects will be preserved, after all some of the actors still have their main roles as the protagonist and also kingpinwho we saw in the series Hawkeye. If the new production is successful, it is possible that the character will finally make his jump to the big screen, this after decades with that film that was released in the 2000s.

Remember that Daredevil Born Again arrives in 2025 to Disney Plus.

Via: M.S.

Editor's note: It would definitely be nice for both stories to be integrated, after all there are references to the Avengers' Battle of New York, among other important events within the Marvel universe. We'll see what happens when it's finally released.