Bollywood’s famous singer Neha Kakkar is currently in discussion about her marriage, not because of her songs. According to media reports, Neha is going to marry Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh very soon. Recently, Neha shared a post on social media and even hinted at fans regarding her and Rohanpreet’s relationship. Since then, the news of their marriage has been spreading rapidly. Now among all this, Neha Kakkar has shared another post on her Instagram account, in whose caption she is telling about the wedding.

Let me tell you that recently Neha Kakkar has shared some of her pictures on her social media account, in which she is looking very beautiful in a pink color suit. With this post, Neha has written in the caption in Punjabi – ‘Come, let’s get married, lock down witch expenses are cut. #DiamondDaChalla This is my favorite line of songs. What is your favorite line? #NehuDaVyah. ‘

Not only this, on this post of Neha, Rohanpreet Singh has also written in reply – ‘Lets get married.’ Now a lot can be guessed from Neha’s post and Rohanpreet’s reply. Discussion on the marriage of both of them has intensified on social media. Earlier, Neha shared a photo of Rohanpreet on social media and wrote – ‘You are mine’. After which Rohanpreet wrote to him while replying – ‘Neha Babu, I love you so much, yes I am only yours’.