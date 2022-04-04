the plans of Elon Musk by conquests space continues advancing, because it is little to be able to take man to Mars. The CEO of Space X plans to conquer the red planet in 2029.

This news was given by the billionaire in social networks with the style that characterizes him, because without many details he only said “2029”, after being questioned on Twitter about his position around the year that man would arrive on Mars.

Musk intends to make this trip in his spaceship star ship and it is expected that by 2024 to 2026 the first missions will start, which have been slowed down by the demand imposed by Jeff Bezos on NASA.

Elon Musk announces a change of plans on the trip to Mars

Blue Origin, the aerospace transportation company also founded by Amazon, sued NASA for the contract it awarded to Space X to develop the Starship spacecraft.

It should be remembered that, in 2020, Elon Musk stated that the trip to Mars could take place in 2026 but due to various events the date apparently was extended by three years and is expected to be in 2029, the year in which it will be 70 years since the first man landed on the moon in 1969.