‘Naruto’ will join the fever started by ‘One Piece’ and announced the development of a live action, which was officially announced in 2015 and work has finally begun. In this way, the manga created by Masashi Kishimoto will have an adaptation with flesh and blood actors after the great success of the version of Eiichiro Oda’s work, which was ranked as the most viewed on the Netflix platform for several weeks. and that sparked interest in carrying out new projects of this type, without the fear of repeating ‘Dragon Ball: Evolution’, ‘Knights of the Zodiac’, among others.

When will ‘Naruto’ come out live action?

The adaptation to live action of ‘Naruto’ It was announced in 2015, however, despite almost 10 years having passed, very little news was spread about the project, so its release date is still completely unknown. However, given the announcement of the start of its development, one could imagine that it could be released in 2025 or 2026, depending on how much importance they give to the film.

Likewise, it is also unknown how much it will be adapted from the original work, so its history is still a total unknown. However, since it is a film, its narrative could be treated in a more agile way than that shown in ‘One Piece’which was able to achieve a more elaborate story as it was a series and is already in the middle of working on its second season.

Who will carry out the live action of ‘Naruto’?

The project of ‘Naruto’ live action will be developed by Lionsgate, which, in turn, announced that the adaptation will be carried out by Arad Productions, the company of Avi Arad, who participated as a producer in various films such as ‘Hulk’ (2003), ‘Iron Man’ (2008), ‘Ghost Rider : Spirit of Vengeance’ (2011), ‘Venom’ (2018), etc. In addition, Arad was an executive producer on other films such as the ‘Blade’ trilogy, the ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy, etc.

On the other hand, the creator of the story, Masashi Kishimoto, revealed that they contacted him to be part of the live action, so his participation in said adaptation is expected, which can give hope to fans of a story quite attached to the one shown in both the manga and the anime.

Who will direct the live action ‘Naruto’?

The person in charge of directing the live action of ‘Naruto’ will be the australian Michael Gracey, a filmmaker who previously directed ‘The Greatest Showman’ (2017) and who was the executive producer of ‘Rocketman’ (2019) and ‘Lady Bug & Cat Noir: The Movie’ (2013). Gracey mentioned how important this project is to him and why it would mean a lot for Kishimoto to be involved in its realization.

‘Naruto’ was going to release new episodes for its 20th anniversary, however, said relaunch was postponed. Photo: @NARUTOtoBORUTO/Instagram

For its part, Tasha Huo will be in charge of writing the script. Huo was behind the writing of ‘Red Sonja’, as well as the series ‘The Witcher: Dawn of Blood’ and ‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft’.