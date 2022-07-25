Nairo Quintana finished, this Sunday, in the sixth box of the Tour de France, in his ninth participation in the best cycling stage race in the world.

The boyacense cyclist, who faced this test leading the team Arkea-Samsic, He has an impressive mark so he is considered the best cyclist in the country in that race.

Nairo has taken part in 17 three-week competitions in his history and has only retired once, when he left due to a fall in the Vuelta a España in 2014.

incomparable numbers

In the Tour de France he has shone once again. He came with the goal of finishing on the podium, but it was impossible for him, despite the fact that he pedaled to achieve it.

Nairo Quintana considers himself well served, because although he equals with Rigoberto Uran in nine participations in France, since he has not retired on any occasion, while the Antioquian did not finish the test in 2018.

Nairo (left, second), Chris Froome (centre, champion), and Alejandro Valverde (third), 2015 Tour podium, Quintana’s second. See also Juve, disaster in Champion. And there are those who ask for Allegri's resignation Photo: Archive / WEATHER

The boyacense is the only Colombian who has been on the podium three times in the Tour: second in 2013 and 2015 and third in 2016.

Similarly, he adjusts six ‘top’ 10 in the competition, counting the previous podiums, the tenth place in 2018, the eighth a year later and the sixth this season. But not there for everything.

Quintana has obtained two subtitles, on two occasions he has won the best young man, and once, in 2013, he was the champion of the mountain awards.

With the Movistar, squad with which he obtained his best results, winning the team classification four times.

Meaning message



“The greatest prize I have won is the affection of the people. What Nairo represents is the ordinary Colombian, who dreams and who wants to fulfill his dreams”, he said once the Tour ended.

And he added: “I am happy, happy, I have given everything, the maximum and it reaffirms that we are in good condition, that we have several years left.”

Urán has been in the top 10 of the Tour for four years: he was second in 2017, seventh in 2019, eighth in 2020 and last year he finished in tenth place.

Luis Herrera, in his 15 appearances in the big three, he managed to finish inside the top ten three times on the Tour: he was seventh in 1985, fifth two years later, and sixth in 1988.

Lucho Herrera, former Colombian cyclist.

Fabio Parra his contemporary, also appears in this important list. The boyacense managed to be in the ‘top’ 10 of the Tour three times: eighth in 1985, sixth in 1987 and third in 1988.

The statistics do not lie and, clearly, the numbers favor Nairo over his compatriots, which is why he can be classified as the best Colombian rider in the history of the Tour de France.

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of THE TIME

@lisandroabel