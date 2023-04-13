And “Insider” quoted unnamed sources as saying that Musk recently bought about ten thousand graphic processors, and that the “Twitter” project for artificial intelligence includes a language tool.

These data-driven tools can generate all kinds of text and answer user questions through programs such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Cool.

“Insider” indicated that Musk, who has dismissed thousands of Twitter employees since his acquisition of the platform in October, has hired artificial intelligence specialists in return.

Among them, for example, Igor Babushkin and Manuel Kroes, who worked for the “Deep Mind” laboratory for artificial intelligence within the “Alphabet” group, the owner of “Google”.

And the specialized “The Information” website previously reported at the end of last February that the head of “Tesla”, “SpaceX” and “Twitter” is trying to form a team to compete with “Open AI”, which caused a sensation with the success of the “Chat GBT” chatbot. that you created.

All the tech giants, from Microsoft to Snapchat, as well as a number of startups, are investing in generative AI.

However, the adoption of this technology and its high-speed progress raises at the same time many concerns, especially since the head of “Open AI” Sam Altman talked about reaching in the next stage the so-called “general” artificial intelligence, which is programs that are “more intelligent than humans” in general. .

At the end of last March, hundreds of academics, heads of companies and personalities, including Musk and the head of Stability AI, a competitor to OpenAI, Imad Moustak, signed a petition calling for a six-month cessation of research to find more powerful artificial intelligence techniques than ChatGP. T4 launched by OpenAI.

They expressed their fear of the “great dangers this technology poses to humanity,” and asked: “Is it intended to develop non-human souls that could eventually outnumber us in terms of numbers and intelligence and replace us?”

Musk co-founded Open AI in 2015, before leaving the company in 2018. Since 2019, Microsoft has been the main financier of the startup, which is based in California.