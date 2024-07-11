Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals at Wimbledon. Here’s who the tennis player is, winner of the Davis Cup and two ATP titles, who celebrated his first child in March

It’s an incredible moment for Italian tennis. In addition to Jannick Sinnerwho despite the defeat will remain number one in the world, even Lorenzo Musetti has reached a sensational milestone. The Tuscan tennis player, beating Taylor Fritz reaches the semi-finals of Wimbledonbecoming the 11th Italian to reach this stage of a Grand Slam. Not only that, Musetti at 22 years and 4 months is the second youngest Italian tennis player ever in a Slam semifinal, preceded by Sinner.

“I still haven’t realized everything,” he said. Little snouts in the post-match press conference – I’m very happy with what I did today and the way I fought until the end. I changed the way I developed my game set by set. The fifth set was a demonstration of a great reaction. I played my best tennis this week.”





Lorenzo Musetti was born in Carrara on March 3, 2002. He won 2 ATP titles out of 3 finals played (Hamburg and Naples). In 2023 he won the Davis Cup with Italy after 47 years since the last time and was the youngest member of the team. At Junior level he was number one in the world with 7 titles, including the Australian Open. He is currently the youngest Italian to win an Under-18 Slam. His best career result was 15th place in ATP RankingAfter the victory at Wimbledon he is now in 16th place.

Lorenzo Musetti since 2022 he has been engaged to Veronica Confalonieriwho gave birth to little Ludovico last March 15th.