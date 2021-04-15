Mortal Kombat It was finally released in some countries, and as expected, many fans of the series are eager to see it.

The ’90s movie became quite a cult work, although to be honest, its quality shouldn’t be hard to beat.

To take the doubt of whether it is worth seeing or not, we put together some of the opinions of the first reviews of Mortal Kombat, and it seems that we are facing something worthy of videogame.

The first previews of the film showed that they had taken various elements of the video game to make it faithful, but one thing is the trailers and another the final product.

The first reviews have already been published in different media, and we can tell you that, although it is not a masterpiece, it does its job satisfactorily.

This is what the first Mortal Kombat reviews say

Geek Culture shared his opinion regarding Mortal Kombat, highlighting the great resemblance between this film adaptation and the video game.

As a film based on the popular video game, Mortal Kombat brings the world this world to the big screen with great care and attention to detail. The characterization and depiction of the beloved fighters are close enough to their in-game counterparts, with nearly identical outfits and fighting styles. The visuals, sound effects, gore, and action are exactly what fans have been looking for since the original 1995 movie and beyond. ‘

James Marsh of South China Morning Post highlighted the fight scenes, since, in addition to being faithful to the game, it is seen that they were made by authentic martial artists.

‘McQuoid understands and respects the origins of the video game and includes memorable dialogue and signature moves. The fight choreographies achieve an impressive synergy between the elaborate martial arts and the effects of superpowers, which are supported by the natural abilities of the athletic cast. ‘

Fights are the best

This opinion is supported by Sergio Pereira from Fortress, who praises melee combat scenes.

‘The fatalities are as gruesome as expected (…) but it’s the hand-to-hand combat that stands out above all else. The amount of work invested in the choreography and the stunts is beyond impressive. You can see that it is a group of martial artists who do their own fights on screen and not just quick hack-slash or stunt edits. ‘

There are still not enough reviews that serve as a counterweight to give us a much more complete idea of ​​the virtues and errors of Mortal Kombat, but so far it seems like it’s worth it.

