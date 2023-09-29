THE characters marked with a tick they are the ones that have already appeared within the Mortal Kombat saga. The question marks therefore suggest that one of the others is coming to the game. We can see for example Chucky, Jigsaw and Ghostface.

Ed Boon, director and co-creator of Mortal Kombat, has shared an image that appears to be a hint at the next character added within Mortal Kombat 1 . As you can see below, it is a image which collects iconic characters from the films horror marked with a tick or a question mark.

Mortal Kombat 1, had the dataminers anticipated the character?

Mortal Kombat 1 has no shortage of characters

Ghostfacefrom the Scream series, seems to be the character that Ed Boon is really advertising, as recently a datamine had revealed some information about Mortal Kombat 1, signaling that this very character would arrive in the game.

It is also possible that Good, aware of these leaks, deliberately suggested this, to make fun of the issue or to confuse players and then present something different. The key part is that for the moment they don’t have any kind of official announcement in their hands, so there’s nothing left to do but wait.

Finally, we leave you with our review of the fighting game rebirth of NetherRealm.