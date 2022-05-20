For a few weeks around the world the spread of monkeypox has been reported, this has caused thousands of people to question “how is it transmitted? or if it can be acquired by sexual transmission.

The question has arisen because for the first time this disease has occurred in countries where it is not endemic and in people who have not traveled to Africa, in addition to the fact that various researchers have pointed out that monkeypox can be transmitted through sexual activity.

This is also due to the fact that in the United Kingdom, which at the moment reports 20 cases, it has detected a pattern in which many of the patients are men who have sex with other men.

Despite all the speculations and theories, the truth is that epidemiologists and virologists agree that this disease is transmitted by close skin-to-skin contact, body fluids and contaminated articles of infected people.

Regarding how it is that a group of men became infected, the researchers point out that by its nature sexual contact implies intimate contact, which increases the probability of transmission regardless of the sexual orientation of the people.

According to the World Health Organization, monkeypox is a disease transmitted from animals to people, which produces symptoms similar to smallpox, although less severe.

Monkeypox was first detected in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (then called Zaire) in a nine-year-old boy and has now made a comeback.

You may also like

Some of the symptoms of monkeypox are; fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, lack of energy, and after 3 or 5 days when the fever occurs, the various phases of the rashes appear, mainly on the face and then on the rest of the body.