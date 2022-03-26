And the Spanish newspaper “Marca” said that the technical staff and officials of the Catalan team put on their radar the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah and the Polish Robert Lewandowski.

But before that, “Barca” will try hard to sign the Norwegian international Erling Halland, according to the source.

He explained that if Barcelona failed to take advantage of the services of the 21-year-old Halland, he would direct his compass towards Salah or Lewandowski.

Marca ruled out the success of the Norwegian striker’s deal, due to his large financial requirements.

Regarding Salah, the newspaper reported that he was younger than Lewandowski, and that he had not reached the limits of the hour for any agreement with his Liverpool team, “which makes him a more suitable option for Barcelona.”

And the Reds coach, Jurgen Klopp, spoke last week about the renewal of Mo Salah’s contract, saying that club officials did what they could in the renewal talks, adding, “No, we can’t do more.. That’s how it is.”