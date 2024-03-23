Millonarios is experiencing one of its worst moments in the coach's era Alberto Gamero. The team, which this Saturday tied with Deportivo Cali 1-1, is on the brink of elimination.

Millionaires are experiencing a crisis of gaming and results. They have gone seven games in a row without winning, with five losses and two draws, which is why they are in critical condition.

The team fell apart since its victory against Nacional and has not been able to win again. The worst thing is that his game also fell apart. He lost the authority he had as a local and the aggressiveness he showed as a visitor. In addition, injuries have taken their toll on him.

Against Cali he had no definition and presented serious defensive failures that almost cost him defeat, which would have been the final point in the season of the first semester.

What's coming now? Can you still qualify? Millonarios has 13 points, in a very poor campaign. However, it is not eliminated. He has a minimum of light left that practically forces him to earn everything he has left.

With 18 points at stake and 13 on the table, Millonarios must win everything to reach 31. With that they would qualify, although in this championship, without the extra date of classics, the average classification figure is 29. That is, they would be missing 16 units. A lot.

Millonarios has to play at home against Santa Fe, Junior and Chicó, and as a visitor against Fortaleza, Pasto and Pereira.

It is not enough for them to win their home games, because they would barely reach 22 points. So he is forced to win away from home as well.

The ambassador team is not eliminated, but it was on the brink. Your next challenge will be against Santa Fe in the classic.

The additional problem of Millonarios is that their participation in the Libertadores Cup and their first game will be on April 2 against Flamengo. That is to say, he will not be able to use his main roster in the local championship, and that choice could be his sentence in the League.

Their immediate goals are to win the games against Santa Fe and Fortaleza, which are before the international duel, to stay alive and maneuver with the roster for the two tournaments. Although Gamero already anticipated that those who play against Fortaleza will not do so against the Brazilian club.

