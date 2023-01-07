Turkish police have detained two alleged members of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, banned in Russia, who were preparing a terrorist attack in Istanbul on New Year’s Eve. On Saturday, January 7, the newspaper reported Sabah.

The suspects turned out to be citizens of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. A few hours before the New Year on December 31, they tried to hide from the law enforcement officers who were following them in the Basaksehir district of Istanbul. However, the police stopped the car, shooting through the tires.

The men have been arrested. One of them has been taken into custody. The deportation procedure has been started for another.

According to the police, the militants were planning a terrorist attack similar to the one carried out in Istanbul by the same organization on the night of January 1, 2017 in an entertainment center. Then, as a result of a terrorist act, 39 people were killed.

Earlier, on January 3, a foreigner was detained in Istanbul, who was preparing attacks on tourists and tourist sites in Turkey. The foreigner is believed to be a member of IS. It was noted that a few days before his arrest, he posted a video on social networks in which he “made propaganda for the organization of a terrorist attack against Turkey, especially in areas where foreign tourists and citizens are concentrated.” After that, he was calculated and detained.

On December 16, in the south-east of Turkey, in the city of Diyarbakir, an explosion occurred. It is reported that a parked car exploded during the passage of a bus with policemen next to it. Eight police officers and one civilian were injured in the explosion. The victims were hospitalized.

Prior to this, on November 13, a powerful explosion occurred in Istanbul on the pedestrian Istiklal Street, which is popular with tourists. As a result of the tragedy, six people died, another 81 were injured, among the victims were three Russian citizens.

Fifty people, including Syrian citizen Ahlam Albashir, were detained on suspicion of involvement in organizing the attack. She, according to investigators, left the bomb on the street.