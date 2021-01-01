The terrorist group “Islamic State”, banned on the territory of the Russian Federation, claimed responsibility for the attack on police officers in Chechnya, reports Reuters…

Let us remind you that the incident happened on December 28 in Grozny. It was reported that two terrorists with knives tried to take away weapons from the police officers. The militants were eliminated.

One law enforcement officer was killed, another was injured and was hospitalized. A criminal case was initiated on the encroachment on the life of police officers.

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that the terrorists were brothers from Ingushetia, who moved to the republic eight years ago. He also emphasized that thanks to the courageous and prompt actions of the UGIBDD and Rosgvardia officers, large casualties were prevented in the attack of malefactors in the center of Grozny.

Earlier it was reported that the terrorist group Islamic State, banned in Russia, claimed responsibility for the explosion of a bus in the SAR.