The actress and director may have found love again with an old acquaintance of the small screen

Archived the long marriage with the director Paolo Virzithe Roman actress Micaela Ramazzotti he is indulging in a summer at the beach in the company of an old acquaintance for lovers of the trashy reality show: the personal trailer Claudius Pallittoamong the protagonists in 2011 of Tamarreidthe Italia 1 docu-reality show centered on a group of so-called “tamarri”.

The new couple of summer 2023? — He thought about launching the gossip of the summer Dagospywhich in the photos shared between Claudio Pallitto’s Instagram stories he read about one new attendance between the 44-year-old and the personal trainer. Micaela Ramazzotti, always reluctant to talk about her private life and very careful not to share anything too personal on Instagram, let Pallitto tag her without too much trouble. See also Conference League Draw: This is how the round of 16 pairings have been

Micaela Ramazzotti and Claudio Pallitto, also intended for cinema — Friendship, love interest and full-fledged relationship is yet to be figured out, but Dagospy reports that at the basis of the relationship between Micaela Ramazzotti and Claudio Pallitto, 38-year-old owner of a gym in the Appia area in Rome, there could also be a working partnership: the man, in fact, would have managed to conquer a small part in the film Happiness which will see Ramazzotti in the control room.

Dagospia’s indiscretion on Micaela Ramazzotti — Pallitto is not new to the world of cinema and a few years ago he would have taken part, even if only as an extra, in the film Drought shot in Rome fromformer husband of Micaela Ramazzotti, the director Paolo Virzì. Dagospia gives for sure the relationship between the two, revealing that the 38-year-old would have lost his head for the 44-year-old to the point of having “dropped his beautician partner and two daughters”. See also Cruz Azul has offers for this player for the transfer market

Among the latest stories by Claudio Pallitto appears several times Micaela Ramazzotti, while three stories of the actress, which confirm a short stay at the beach, there is no trace of the 38-year-olda sign that, if it has to be a love story, the actress and director wants to continue to keep the utmost confidentiality about her private life.

The long marriage with Paolo Virzì — Micaela Ramazzotti was married to Paolo Virzì, met on the set of the film Whole life ahead, for over ten years. The marriage had been celebrated in Livorno, Virzì’s hometown, on January 19, 2019 while the end of that long sentimental relationship would have occurred a handful of months ago. The former couple have two children, Jacopo born in 2010 and Anna born in 2013.