This year Atlus and SEGA They will be on long tablecloths, since quite important games from established sagas are launched, the first example that we already have available is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which is already considered the best title of its brand in many years. For its part, in another week it will be launched Persona 3 Reloadand later in the year comes the most important project of P Studio, Metaphor: ReFantaziowhich represents the perfect fusion between Shin Megami Tensei and Person.

The news that has become quite popular here at Atomix related to the release of the remake of the third Person is related to the possible launch in switch, and this includes statements from Atlus in which they comment that they have no idea that the title was in demand on this platform. Given that, on social networks the expert on the subject, @MbKKssTBhz5has mentioned that it will imminently reach the hybrid, but it is not talking about the current version but rather about the supposed evolution of the hardware, Switch 2.

Here the answer:

Because P3R will be on the next Nintendo hardware. And Metaphor too. — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) January 22, 2024

Something that draws attention is precisely that it is also mentioned Metaphor: Refantazio in the equation, which would lead us to the followers of the franchise or rather, of Atlusyou will be excited for what is coming in the following months with the new Nintendo. For its part, Persona 3 Reload Its arrival was imminent, given that the official cover of the game was revealed shortly before the announcement at the summer event of Microsoftas well as the existence of Persona 5 Tactics.

Remember that Metaphor: ReFantazio launches in autumn 2024 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. day one in Game Pass.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: It is possible that this video game will be released, but I think that the development would be carried out by someone dedicated to making the port, since the studio is surely already concentrating on the supposed Persona 6. Which should be arriving within the next few years to the market.