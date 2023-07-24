Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Split

Merz polarized again with statements about the AfD. © Dominik Asbach/dpa

Merz has to correct statements about the AfD again. Still, the uproar remains. An expert reprimands the head of the union in an interview with our editors for Merz’s commitment.

Berlin – Is the firewall against the right now crumbling? union chief Friedrich Merz solves with his statement about a possible handling of the AfD irritation at the municipal level – and reaped masses of criticism. Timo Reinfrank, Managing Director of the Amadeo Antonio Foundation and right-wing extremism expert, condemns the CDU chairman’s initiative in the strongest possible terms: “Friedrich Merz’ initiative to work together with the predominantly right-wing extremist, racist AfD party that plays down National Socialism at the local level is a breach of taboo,” says Reinfrank Mercury-Inquiry. He joins General Secretary Kevin Kühnert, who also accuses Merz of “breaking a taboo”.

Merz on rapprochement with AfD? Expert: “Plays AfD in the hands”

In the ZDF summer interview had CDU boss Merz a cooperation of his party with the AfD at the state or federal level, but considered contacts at the local level to be possible. At the municipal level, democratically elected AfD officials must be dealt with more pragmatically, said Merz.

From Reinfrank’s point of view, any form of cooperation with the AfD would be problematic. “The question of how to deal with elected local MPs is being discussed in many parties. With his commitment, Friedrich Merz breaks with the previous democratic consensus that working with a party that is being monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution is unthinkable. Friedrich Merz is tearing down the much-vaunted firewall against the right,” said Reinfrank. “Now at the latest, years of lack of concept of the democratic parties in dealing with the AfD are taking their revenge. Any cooperation will further normalize the extreme right in parliaments and ultimately only plays into the hands of the AfD.”

Merz apparently wants to correct the statement on the AfD: “No cooperation at the municipal level”

After his Statement about a possible AfD handling at the municipal level Merz wanted to have meant it differently and tried to put it into perspective and wrote on Twitter: “To make it clear again, and I never said it differently: the resolution of the CDU applies,” wrote Merz on Twitter. “There will also be no cooperation at the municipal level CDU give with the AfD.”

After Merz’s statement about dealing with AfD: Habeck calls for clarity

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) expects clarity from the Union after the excitement about statements by CDU leader Friedrich Merz on how to deal with the AfD. “Germany needs a reliable conservative party,” said Habeck on Monday German Press Agency (dpa). According to Merz, he is very concerned about the stabilizing role of the Union in the common republic.

Party colleagues also sharply criticize Merz’s statements. Berlin’s governing CDU mayor, Kai Wegner, clearly distanced himself from Merz and tweeted: “The AfD only knows opposition and division. Where should there be cooperation? The CDU cannot, will not and will not work with a party whose business model is hate, division and exclusion.”

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

Cooperation between the CDU and AfD? Firewall is crumbling

Merz’s appearance in the summer interview could fit the impression that the party leader is looking for the right way to deal with the AfD and its issues without a concept. It is becoming clear again and again that the AfD is gradually putting Merz in a bind. When Merz applied for the Union seat in 2018, he believed he could halve the AfD. He recently withdrew that promise.

With his polarizing statements in connection with the AfD, Merz has been in the limelight in recent months. In the middle of AfD high Merz had described the Greens as the main opponent and made them partly responsible for the soaring. He also solved with his Choice of words that his party “an alternative for Germany with substance” be, for outrage. (bohy)