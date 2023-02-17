Italy.-Guillermo Ochoa He continues to experience a mountain of situations in his new adventure in European football and it is that his arrival at Salernitana surprised him due to his age but in sports he has not done well at all, being one of the most thrashed goalkeepers in the second part of the A series. Now, in a new blow to his career, he could leave the club for an issue

of contract.

It has recently been announced in the Italian media that Guillermo Ochoa would have his days numbered in the salernitana and everything has to do with a contractual issue that was accepted by him in the document he signed at the beginning of the year and It is a clause in which you are asked for a certain number of minutes to be able to think about renewing your stay at the Italian clubotherwise he would have to leave his place.

His debut in the Italian team was very good, being the figure but still losing some games, even the fans of the club have already made a place in their hearts for responding in important moments and avoiding bigger problems. Thus, he remained for 5 games, being the starter since his arrival, but now that they have sent him to the bench, this supposed clause would be spoiling his plans.

Officially Guillermo Ochoa had clearly defined what was going to Salernitana in Serie A, he was hired due to the loss of the starting goalkeeper who recently returned to the field. But the conditions of the contract that the same club announced explain that the Mexican would finish the 2021-2022 season and could have the possibility of extending his contract, but no clause of that nature was mentioned.

Similarly Ochoa has managed to play a total of 450 minutes since he came to the Club. Now it will be the decision of the coach in turn to give him more minutes or continue with the hierarchy issue and give more minutes to the starting goalkeeper of Salernitana. Currently the Italian team is in serious trouble in Serie A near the relegation zone.

Matchday 23 of Italian soccer will be played this Sunday for the Mexican team, it will be until that day that it is revealed if he will be able to play as a starter or will have to eat the bench for some more time. It should be noted that the fans, after the last game was lost, have asked DT to return the Mexican to the goal because they trust him more than others.