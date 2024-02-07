The renowned sports journalist Melissa Martinez 2024 starts with valuable reflections and a closing of cycles that encourages his millions of followers and, a new love?

“I went through several moments. I closed myself off a lot and it was a very strict reduction of my close group. I think so, one of my partners was a great company, a great support, but I think my greatest gain at that time was recover my friendship with my sister,” he recently revealed on the podcast 'Vos podés.

Coincidences of fate

Now Melissa, a panelist on the ESPN channel, stirred up social networks due to a curious situation that happened to her and that suggests that she will soon return to the altar.

Melissa shared an image on her social networks in which she explained that she was in two marriages and in both of them she caught the bride's bouquet, a situation that is usually understood as a prediction of a future wedding for the chosen one.

“It seems like a joke, but it is an anecdote of destiny”the presenter wrote on her social networks.

The soccer player Matías Mier and Melissa Martínez They announced their separation in 2022 after a relationship of more than five years. Since then, the journalist has been single, although rumors of a relationship with some of her suitors are usually sparked.

