Washington (Al-Ittihad)

Megan Markle has made headlines since the resounding press interview that she and her husband Prince Harry had with the famous American journalist Oprah Winfrey, which was broadcast recently. Megan revealed that she had been subjected to racist statements and had not received help in facing mental health difficulties. When Megan married a member of the British royal family, she was forced to stop any political talks. Queen Elizabeth II does not vote in her country’s elections, because it is unconstitutional, and the royal family follows her example by respecting this principle. Now that Prince Harry and his wife Megan have moved to California and are no longer working members of the royal family, they are more preoccupied with American politics, and Megan has voted in the 2020 presidential election.

According to the “Daily Mail” newspaper, the Duchess of Sussex began forming a network of relationships with Democrats to gain support for a possible run in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump’s opinion

The prospect of the Duchess of Sussex running for the highest office in the United States seems to anger former President Donald Trump, which was revealed in an interview he conducted in the middle of this month on Fox News. When asked for his opinion of Megan Markle’s ambitions to reach the White House, he said, “Well, I hope that happens. Because if it happens, I think I will feel a stronger desire to run. ”

The Republican president added, “I am neither a fan of Megan nor a fan of her, and I am thinking of what she said about the British royal family. I know the Queen, as you know, and I met the Queen, and I see that Queen Elizabeth is a wonderful person .. but I am not a Megan fan.”

Trump revealed his dissatisfaction with Megan and Prince Harry last year, when they decided to separate from the duties of the royal family. He tweeted at the time, “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen and of the United Kingdom of Britain,” adding: “Reports said that Harry and Megan, who left the kingdom, will reside permanently in Canada, and now they have left Canada for the United States.”

And Trump, who was still the master of the White House at the time, continued: “Nevertheless, the United States will not pay for their security diets … they have to pay!”

Before marrying Prince Harry and joining the royal family in Britain, American actress Megan Markle spared no effort in criticizing President Trump.

Break the protocol

No member of the British Queen’s family is supposed to turn into a politician, which is why Megan had to stop talking about politics when she married Harry, but now, that she has disbanded her royal duties and moved with her husband to California, she is no longer bound by all the royal rules. Reports indicate that she is looking to the White House.

In 2016, Megan was not a political neutral holder, as she was and is still a defender of women’s rights, as well as a supporter of Hillary Clinton’s candidacy for president, and of course, an opponent of Trump. In 2020, she and her husband broke the protocol when they called on Americans to vote in the elections in which Joe Biden and Donald Trump contested, and described the election as “the most important election in American life.”

Political leanings

Megan made history by becoming the first member of the British royal family to vote in American elections in the modern era. Although she has not revealed the identity of the candidate she voted for, her fans can of course guess, based on her political leanings.

It appears that Megan, according to sources, is preparing to take her political ambitions to the next level, by rallying support among senior figures in the Democratic Party to run in the 2024 elections.

One mistake

After the murder of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis, Megan announced her position, and spoke about racism in a video interview with students of the Immaculate Heart School in Los Angeles, where she studied while she was a student.

And the British “Sky News” website quoted Megan as saying in her message: “What happened in Minneapolis is very devastating, and I was worried about commenting on the incident, but I realized that the only mistake was not saying anything.” And she continued: “Because the life of Floyd is important, the life of Taylor is important, and the life of Filando Castiel is important and the life of Tamir Ras is important,” referring to other people who died at the hands of the US police because of racism. She added, “I am sorry .. I am so sorry that you will grow up in a world where this matter still exists,” explaining that racism should become “a lesson in history for students, not a reality they live in.” She called on students to be “part of the movement … I know you realize that black lives matter.”

qualifications

Before her marriage to Harry in 2018, Megan, 39, was an actress and social activist. Since 2011, she has embodied the character of Rachel Zane in the drama series “Suits”. She is also known for the role of the special agent Amy Jessop in the science fiction film “Fring”.

Megan, who was born in Los Angeles, USA, described her parents, saying: “My father is white and my mother is African American, and America embraced me, and I came to say who I am, and I am strong and confident in myself and what I will do.”

She was educated in private schools in Hollywood, then attended a Catholic high school for girls, before graduating in 2003 from Northwestern University near Chicago.

She obtained her Diploma in Theater Studies, before completing her BA in International Theater.

Her studies included training at the US Embassy in Buenos Aires.

If Megan becomes president of the United States in 2024, she may become the first female president in the United States, but she will not become the first former professional actress to hold that position. It was preceded by Ronald Reagan, a longtime Hollywood actor and president of the Screen Actors Guild. He also represented former President Donald Trump in more than one movie, and presented the reality TV show “The Apprentice” or “The Apprentice.”

Rumours

Although American presidential ambitions seem surprising to the Duchess of Sussex, such as the tumultuous interview with Oprah Winfrey, which also constitutes a major break with the traditions of the royal family, it was not the first time that she had been rumored to have such overwhelming political ambitions. In September 2020, a close source confirmed that “one of the reasons that made Megan anxious not to give up her American citizenship is that she wanted to leave the door to politics open for her,” adding: “I think that if Megan and Harry give up their titles, they will seriously look at it.” Her candidacy for president ».

However, another source confirmed to “Insider”, that although there is no denying her interest and participation in political talks, she does not have any ambitions for a political position for herself.

In fact, no one will know for sure unless Megan speaks personally, and so far she has not made any official statement about the possibility of her candidacy or not.