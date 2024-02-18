Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

It is one of the most contagious diseases in the world: measles. Infections have recently increased in Germany and Europe. EU authorities are pushing for vaccination as a protective shield.

Solna – The EU health authority ECDC has recorded an increase in measles infections since 2023. Romania, Austria and France are particularly affected. The vaccination gaps against measles are still large in some European countries, experts say. At least seven deaths related to the virus have been reported since the beginning of the year.

Measles is spreading: dangerous, especially for the youngest

The disease is particularly dangerous for the youngest. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), measles is a relevant cause of death in children globally, especially among those under five. Last year, a total of 2,361 cases were reported from 17 countries in the EU. By mid-February 2024, Germany had already recorded 51 cases, according to an RKI database (as of February 15). For comparison: there were 80 cases in this country in the entire previous year.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases for humans. They often lead to a temporary immune deficiency that can last months or even years. The first symptoms typically include fever, conjunctivitis, a runny nose and cough. The characteristic measles spots often appear later. Infection with measles can even affect memory in some sufferers.

Measles spread in Europe “worrying”: experts recommend vaccination

Health experts are concerned about the increase in measles infections in Europe. It is “worrying,” said Stella Kyriakides, EU Commissioner for Health. It was said that seasonal trends, cases from third countries, but also inadequate vaccination rates in some EU countries were responsible for the increase. A high vaccination rate of at least 95 percent is crucial to prevent transmission, warns the ECDC. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, the vaccination rate against measles in Germany is currently around 75 percent.

Measles: This is the STIKO vaccination recommendation in Germany The Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) recommends measles vaccination for all children in Germany. The first dose should be given between the eleventh and fourteenth months, followed by a second dose no earlier than four weeks later. Since 2010, a single MMR vaccination has been recommended for adults if their vaccination status is unclear or if they received no or only one vaccination in childhood. For people in healthcare professions Special recommendations from STIKO apply. See also Volvo is making a van: It is unclear when the EM 90 will come to Europe

Vaccination therefore also serves to protect the herd by offering indirect protection for those who cannot be vaccinated – for example infants. “The good news is that it is a disease that can be prevented through vaccination,” emphasized Stella Kyriakides, adding that safe, effective vaccines are available in the EU. It is estimated that measles vaccinations prevented around 21 million deaths worldwide between 2000 and 2017. “No one should die from measles,” said ECDC Director Andrea Ammon.

