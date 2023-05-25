The winter of 2024 is heralded as that of 2021. At least in terms of the news about Kylian Mbappé and his possible continuity in Paris Saint-Germain.

Is Mbappé leaving PSG?

As published this Wednesday by L’Équipe, the player will not activate his extra season in Paris, so he will be free in July 2024.

When the entire Parque de los Príncipes celebrated the renewal of the French attacker on May 21 of last year, a wave of relief swept through the city, after months of intense negotiations and successive attacks by Real Madrid, which came to put 200 million euros on him. of the table.

It was a triumph for the Qatari owners of PSG, but a partial victory, because in reality the contract for three additional seasons hid a detail: the last one was optional and depended on the player’s will.

Mbappé now has until July 31 to activate or not that extra year at the club he arrived at in 2017 after paying Monaco for the second-highest transfer in history (180 million), and with whom five years later he signed the biggest contract the club has ever known. soccer. And, according to L’Équipe, he has no intention of doing so.

At 24 years old, the player has become the most prized player on the market, a condition that he wants to make the most of to raise the demands of his current club. That is why he places the sword of Damocles of his continuity over their heads, a warning that the investment effort must not stop. If he doesn’t activate that clause,

Mbappé will be free to negotiate with other clubs from next January, six months before the end of his contract.



PSG will once again live the nightmares of last year, Madrid to feed hope and the rest of Europe to dream of attracting the player.

PSG have already shown in the past that the Frenchman is their absolute priority, which reduces the options for an exit this summer, although that would ensure them a significant transfer fee, although money is not lacking in Doha.

EFE