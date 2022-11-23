Whether it is under protest or whether they suddenly see the usefulness of battery cars, we do not know, but at Mazda they are now fully committed to electrification. All vehicles of the brand must be electrified by 2030, by which time at least a quarter of new sales must be fully electric. It also seems that an electric sports car is on the way.

With the message that Mazda will invest 11 billion euros in electrification, the brand shows this Vision Study. In terms of shape, you would immediately say that this is an RX-7, but in Mazda’s video, the car appears between all images of an MX-5. Is this for example the new MX-5 RF? Or are they going for an MX-5 Coupé again?

The animation shows a kind of tube frame or space frame of the sports car. Many car brands are going for some kind of skateboard as a platform, but Mazda seems to be taking a different route. Such a tube frame provides a lot of stiffness, something you want in sports cars. You also see that Lamborghini and Ferrari like to apply these constructions.

Nice detail: a Power Plant Frame

A nice detail for the Mazda connoisseurs (or say Mazda nerds): The thick metal beam through the middle of the chassis resembles the so-called ‘power plant frame’ (or PPF). The power plant frame is a metal beam that runs from the transmission to the rear differential. Often it is a kind of U-shape.

The PPF was a smart solution in the 1990s to add more rigidity to the Mazda MX-5, without adding too much weight. Such a PPF has been present with the MX-5 since the first generation and even the current one has such a reinforcement bar. If you crawl under an RX-7, you will also see such a PPF.

What it all really means for the future of the MX-5 or the RX-7? That is not known yet. Mazda cites driving pleasure as an important part of the electric future and then something of a sports coupe or convertible is indispensable. We will see.