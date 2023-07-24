Red Bull Racing set another record in Hungary by winning the first eleven races of the season. The hegemony of the RB19 also does not seem to end just like that until 2026. Or will that change? Not because of an upgrade from Mercedes, but because of new rules. The F1 committee will check during the GP weekend in Belgium whether the F1 engines should not all be equally strong.

Motorsport brings this news. According to rumor, the topic is being brought up by Alpine. Members of the French team are said to have expressed concerns about the difference in power compared to the competition. The Renault engine would be between 20 and 34 hp less powerful than those of Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull. Both Renault and Alpine as well as the FIA ​​have not yet said anything publicly about limiters.

The F1 engines are no longer being developed

At the end of 2022, the FIA ​​decided to halt the development of F1 engines. The development stop saves a lot of money and the teams were close to each other in terms of power. F1 teams are now only allowed to tinker with the engines from the point of view of reliability, safety, cost savings and for ‘minimal, occasional changes’, the FIA ​​wrote in 2022.

This so-called ‘motor freeze’ applies until the end of 2025. If Alpine really is that far behind the rest, the team will be behind the times through 2025. The argument ‘the different engines are already close to each other’ also disappears. It is still unclear what the FIA ​​will do if the F1 commission wants to equalize the powers.

How can the FIA ​​make all F1 engines equally strong?

It is not the first time that there has been talk of smoothing out engine power. In 2009 the FIA ​​investigated similar engines. The result was that no agreement was reached. The FIA ​​then devised a plan to equalize the power: teams with the strongest engines would have to scale back their engines.

We will most likely receive a response from the F1 committee around the GP weekend in Belgium. If we have to make a prediction, we expect the idea to fail, just like in 2009. Red Bull Racing will always want to put a stop to this development. And rightly so, because what would Schumacher and Ferrari have done in the early 2000s? Not to mention Mercedes a few years ago.