The father of the original Halo trilogy, as well as Destiny, Bungie, seems to have a project not yet announced in hand and with the work in motion, new purchases are essential. That’s why the team can now count on the former Guild Wars 2 developer Tom Abernathy, as Senior Narrative Lead.

This announcement comes from the same protagonist via Twitter: “Oh, I almost forgot, my news: I’m part of Bungie as a Senior Narrative Lead on an unannounced project! I am so happy to find my beloved old friends / co-workers“.

Oh, I almost forgot? My news: I? Ve joined @Bungie as Senior Narrative Lead on an unannounced project! So happy to be rejoining beloved old friends / collaborators (@pinotorious, @goodpathfinding, @BobSugar, @julianardin, @ClayKisko, + many more) & meeting marvelous new ones. : D pic.twitter.com/XryEyE3j3N – tom takes a dim view of insurrectionists. blm. (@tomabernathy) January 6, 2022

Almost nothing is known about the project itself and it may not necessarily be linked to Destiny 2. However, Bungie will be able to count on the experience of Tom Abernathy who over the years has also worked on League of Legends, The Saboteur and many others. However, it is likely that the new title will still be an action multiplayer, with Bungie having announced the arrival of a new IP by 2025.

