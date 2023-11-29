According to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, Matteo Ranieri he would have started a relationship with a famous lady from the parterre of the Over Throne Men and women. Let’s find out together what is happening in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Matteo Ranieri was one of the protagonists most talked about and popular than Men and women. The 31-year-old took part in the program hosted by Maria De Filippi in 2021 as a suitor of Sophie Codegoni. The two left the program together but their relationship was short-lived. In fact, shortly after the choice, the now ex-couple took different paths.

Over the last few hours, the former suitor has returned to occupy the center of media attention due to a sensational indiscretion emerged online. Although he has distanced himself from the world of television, the young Genoese is always active on social media where he shares his own everyday life with all his fans.

The report on Matteo Ranieri

In any case, it is rumored that the person concerned has a flirt with a lady of the throne over of Men and women. Deianira Marzano spread the gossip through her Instagram profile. There report came from a user with these words:

Dela I also wrote to Amedeo and you. I don’t know if he told you anything about the subject, but two days ago I was walking and Matteo Ranieri just passed me with – lady, have you understood who? The one from Over, they hugged and even gave each other a little kiss, he on her neck, while they were walking. However, they were cute! I wanted to take a photo but it was impossible, they would have caught me!

We are currently not aware of the reliability of this news as the person concerned did not make any statement on the matter. Even less do we know theidentity of the lady of the program hosted by Maria De Filippi with whom Sophie Codegoni’s ex is apparently dating. The alleged flirtation Will it come out between the two? We just have to find out!