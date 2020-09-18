Question: I am 29 years old yet I am not married. I do not masturbate and am a virgin. Is masturbation mandatory? Will it affect my sex life in the future? Can it cause any physical disability? Will this affect my partner’s satisfaction in bed?

answer: This is certainly not mandatory and will not cause any physical disability, but masturbation is completely normal. Masturbation has health benefits like reducing stress and is the safest form of sex. Neither abstinence nor masturbation will affect your sex life in the future unless you have a habit of masturbating excessively.

