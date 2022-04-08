Maserati has announced that it will partner with ROKiT Venturi Racing for its entry into Formula E in 2023. Cool news, but not entirely coincidentally, the bosses of the two firms shake hands next to what appears to be the highly anticipated Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV.

A sneaky attempt to get everyone to write about the new Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV? No doubt – but we’re happy to participate. If this is the final design, we will give our approval. Despite the camouflage, the profile of the side is clearly visible, and the new headlights and grille are also clearly visible.

Maserati confirmed a while ago that the top version of the electric sports car will have three engines that together produce 1,200 horsepower. The 0-100 time will be under 3 seconds. Also, the GranTurismo Folgore EV should be the best kid in the class when it comes to loading and handling. We will keep you informed.