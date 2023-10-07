‘At the bottom there is room’ has left more than one viewer with intrigue after seeing in chapter 321 the appearance of Marcelo Oxenford, the actor recognized for playing Mariano Pendeivis. Just at the time Francesca arrives in Las Nuevas Lomas with Peter from their trip to Europe, things at her house had gotten out of control after the presentation of Diego Montalbán’s new culinary experience.

However, it didn’t take long for the Maldini matriarch to put everything in order. After this, Peter went to visit his friends, the Gonzales, to whom he told that nothing happened with his wife because of the ‘Trunk’. At that precise moment, on the sidewalk in front, Marcelo Oxenford appears, knocks on the door and Claudio is the one who opens it.

With which character did Marcelo Oxenford return to ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Marcelo Oxenford will no longer be Mariano Pendeivis, but in 2023 he will return to the Peruvian series as Luigi Corleone, better known to Peter as ‘Trunk’. The actor will return to ‘At the bottom there is room’ after 6 seasons. He was an original and historical character since the production with Efraín Aguilar premiered in 2009.

What happened to Mariano Pendeivis in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Mariano Pendeivis was part of the main characters since the series premiered. At first, he appeared as the Maldinis’ lawyer, but after the separation of Francesca and Bruno Picasso, he began to form a romantic relationship with Peter’s faithful friend. However, many may remember that Mariano was one of Claudia Llanos’ victims in ‘AFHS’. Exactly in the fourth season, the ‘Shark Look’ ended his life in the elevator of the Constructora de las Casas.