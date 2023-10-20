Was your lie discovered? This Thursday, October 19, we witnessed the ‘revelation’ of a possible secret in ‘There is room at the bottom’, since in the preview of the next chapter, we saw Mariano Pendavis; He was in Francesca’s room, and she was very surprised to see her late husband next to her and talking to her about her.

In the scene, ‘Noni’ sees Luigi in his room and asked him what he was doing up so early; At this, the Italian turned around to look at her and, with a different look than Corleone, told her that it was not him. Is it a hallucination of Francesca or is it really Mariano? We will answer all those questions in the next episode of the successful series of America TV.

