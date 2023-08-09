whatMaria Grazia Gamarra does he go from ‘At the bottom there is room’? | Macarena He is one of the most beloved characters in ‘AFHS’, in part, because it gives the América Televisión series a touch of comedy, in addition to the fact that his scenes with Alessia were some of the most anticipated, due to the complicity between the two. However, little by little she became the protagonist of more than one drama, especially related to the Gonzales family. Now, a new fact could take her away from the program. In the following lines we leave you all the details.

Paty and Joel have formalized their relationship in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’. This has left Macarena very sad. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Will Maria Grazia Gamarra stop being Macarena in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

In the last chapters of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, Macarena faced a painful moment: she broke off her courtship with Mike Miller. This left her devastated, because not only is she in love with a person who is already in a relationship, but she is very sorry for having broken the heart of whoever could have been her husband. In this context, her best friend invites her to go on a tour of Europe.

According to what was seen in a recent scene, the artist tells ‘Maca’ that he won a scholarship and he wants to share it with her so that she gets away from the problems she has been facing. Although at first she doesn’t feel very encouraged, she finally accepts the proposal and decides that they will go on a trip soon.

Does this mean that Maria Grazia Gamarra will leave the series? Most likely, we will stop seeing Diego Montalbán’s sister for a few chapters. As we know, it is not new that the plot looks for any moment to allow some of its stars to take a break from the recordings. This happened recently with Mónica Sánchez and Laszlo Kovacs.

‘AFHS’: why did Macarena break up with Mike?

Despite the fact that they seemed to be the one for the other, Macarena abruptly ended her relationship with Mike shortly after getting married. As the blonde-haired girl herself confessed, her true love is Joel, for which she did not believe that she should continue her romance with Miller.

However, it seems that he will have to forget about the son of ‘Charito’, since he has a recently made official romance with ‘Patty’, the character of Melissa Paredes.