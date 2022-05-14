USA.- Marco Antonio Muniz Rivera known as Marc Anthony will step on the altar again, now with his girlfriend, the model, Nadia Ferrera to whom he gave an expensive diamond ring to formalize this first step in their eternal union.

This was boasted by the 23-year-old model, who showed the engagement ring with a square diamond inlay through an Instagram story.

In the publication that disappeared after expiring, Nadia Ferreira tagged the Puerto Rican-American singer, interpreter of hits like “Vivir mi vida”, and also added the description ” Engagement party !!!”.

Screenshot/ Social Networks

This news took fans by surprise. Because just a few months ago there was speculation about the possible love relationship between Marc and Nadia Ferreira, which was revealed by the singer after announcing his courtship in March 2022.

At that time, the interpreter of “Now who” shared a photo accompanied by the former beauty queen, Nadia Ferreira while they enjoyed a trip aboard a private jet and commented; “May God multiply everything you wish for us.”

Weeks passed and the love between Marc and Nadia grew. Although it is not known when they formalized this relationship, on May 10 Nadia Ferreira celebrated her birthday and the 53-year-old singer took advantage of it to continue pampering her with trips that continued at Disneyland. In these publications, the young woman could already be seen with the engagement ring on her ring finger.