The researchers ofUniversity of British Columbia they discovered surprising connections between malnutrition resulting in micronutrient and composition deficiencies intestinal microbiomes in the early life which could help explain why resistance to antibiotics is on the rise around the world.

The results of the study were published in the scientific journal Nature Microbiology.

Malnutrition: here’s what it can cause

The team studied how malnutrition causes deficiencies of crucial micronutrients such as vitamin A, B12, folic acid, iron And zinc influence the community of bacteria, viruses, fungi and other microbes that live in the digestive system.

Scientists found that these deficiencies led to significant changes in the intestinal microbiome of mice, particularly to an alarming expansion of bacteria And mushrooms known to be opportunistic pathogens.

Importantly, mice with micronutrient deficiencies also showed a greater enrichment of genes linked to antibiotic resistance.

“Micronutrient deficiency has been an overlooked factor in the global antibiotic resistance conversation,” said Dr. Paula Littlejohn about malnutrition, postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Medical Genetics and the Department of Pediatrics ofUBC and the BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute.

“This is a significant finding, as it suggests that nutritional deficiencies may make the intestinal environment more favorable for the development of antibiotic resistancewhich represents a major global health concern.”

Bacteria naturally possess these genes as a mechanism of defence. Some circumstances, such as antibiotic pressure or malnutrition, cause an increase in these mechanisms. This poses a threat that could render many powerful antibiotics ineffective and lead to a future where common infections they could become deadly.

Antibiotic resistance is often attributed to the overuse and misuse of antibiotics, but the work of Dr. Littlejohn and her colleagues at UBC suggests that “hidden hunger” from malnutrition and resulting micronutrient deficiencies is another important factor.

“Globally, approx 340 million children under five suffer from malnutrition and multiple micronutrient deficiencieswhich not only affects their growth but also significantly alters their gut microbiome,” said Dr. Littlejohn.

“Our findings are particularly concerning since these children are often prescribed antibiotics for illnesses related to malnutrition. Ironically, their gut microbiome may be predisposed to antibiotic resistance due to deficiencies underlying micronutrients”.

The study offers critical insights into the far-reaching consequences of micronutrient deficiencies in early life and highlights the need for comprehensive strategies to address undernutrition and its knock-on effects on health.

Addressing micronutrient deficiencies means much more than defeating malnutrition: it could also represent a fundamental step in fight against the global scourge of antibiotic resistance.

Malnutrition is a complex problem to solve but, with rising levels of undernutrition and obesity, something needs to be done, says Dr. Francesco Branca, food health expert.

THE dysfunctional global food systems they are fueling spiraling levels of malnutrition and causing a global health crisis. Dr Francesco Branca, director of the Department of Nutrition for Health and Development at the World Health Organization (WHO), says more needs to be done to ensure people have enough to eat and have access to the right foods.

“Malnutrition is a complex problembut it is the leading cause of death and disease in the world,” says Branca.

He called for a thorough review of how food is produced and distributed and the types of food people eat. “For example, theAfrica It has a grain-centric food system and people don’t eat a healthy, sustainable diet because they don’t consume enough fruit and vegetables.”

Millions of people suffer from various forms of malnutrition. Indeed, 1.9 billion adults are overweight or obese while 462 million are underweight. Among children, 52 million under the age of five suffer from wasting, meaning they have a low weight compared to their height.

About one in ten babies is born with low birth weight, and in South Asia it is one in four, and around 45% of deaths among children under five are linked to malnutrition. These deaths often occur in low- and middle-income countries where levels of childhood obesity are increasing at the same time.