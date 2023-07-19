Maju Mantilla, model and host of the magazine ‘Arriba mi gente’, recently starred in rumors of an alleged crisis in her relationship with her husband Gustavo Salcedo. Obviously, this surprised all her followers because they have always shown themselves to be one of the most solid marriages in the middle of the show. However, after a series of comments and doubts from her public, the former beauty queen used her social networks to clarify the issue once and for all.

Why was it said that Maju Mantilla and her husband were going through a crisis?

On July 10, Maju Mantilla celebrated his 39th birthday and received greetings from his colleagues in the program he hosts in latin. After receiving a few words from Santi Lesmes and Fernando Díaz, the former Miss World could not help but break down with emotion for the moment. However, some took her reaction as something wrong with her personal life.

“I love them very much, they have stolen my heart from the first day I stepped foot in this beautiful group, which is now the family. That we live together in a space as important as this, for all the housewives, for the whole family and I really feel a lot of love, I’m very happy.Today I woke up sensitive, I don’t know, things happen, but I’m happy to celebrate my birthday with you”, he expressed.

Maju was excited to receive surprise. Photo: composition LR/Latina/Instagram/Maju Mantilla

After the rumors started, the presenter of Latina went on a trip to Disney, uploaded photos of her and her children, but her fans noticed that her husband did not appear in the snapshots uploaded to networks. For this reason, some users asked him where the father of the minors was.

Maju received comments on networks. Photo: Instagram

What did Maju Mantilla do after rumors of problems in her marriage?

On their social networks, Maju Mantilla She received dozens of messages asking her if she was really going through a bad time with her husband Gustavo. Given the questions and rumors generated, she decided to upload a photo that puts an end to the gossip.

In the photo published by the television figure, his children are seen accompanied by Gustavo Salcedo, father of minors. This shows that they traveled together and that, apparently, they would not be going through a marital problem.